Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Eyeing mid-January return
Love (toe) is targeting a return to game action in mid-January, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Love has honed in on a return date after receiving a consultation Monday in New York for the injured big toe on his left foot. The big man required surgery Nov. 2 to have cartilage removed and fluid drained from the toe and plans to ramp up his workouts by the end of December. At 5-18 on the season, the lottery-bound Cavaliers aren't incentivized to rush Love back to the court, though Vardon's report notes that the team plans to deploy him as they normally would once he's back to full health.
