Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Fails to return Wednesday

Love didn't return to action after exiting in the third quarter of Wednesday's 107-102 win over the Bucks with an apparent head injury, the Associated Press reports.

Love collided with the Bucks' Eric Bledsoe at one point in the second quarter, but was cleared to start the second half. However, he saw limited action before heading to the locker room for further evaluation, ending the night with six points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 10 boards in 18 minutes. The Cavaliers didn't provide an update on Love's condition after the contest, so it's not known if he's dealing with any sort of concussion symptoms or was merely held out for the rest of the contest as a precaution. Expect the team to provide more clarity on Love's situation at shootaround Friday, but his status for the team's game against the Clippers that same day is muddled for now.