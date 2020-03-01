Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Fills stat sheet in loss

Love posted 20 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Pacers.

Love notched his second double-double in his last four games, and he has dished out at least four assists three times during that stretch. Love is averaging 15.0 points and 10.5 rebounds during that four-game period and he's been one of Cleveland's most productive players all season long even if he hasn't posted the same numbers he had in the LeBron James era.