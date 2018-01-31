Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Fractures finger, out 6-8 weeks

Love will not return to Tuesday's game against the Pistons after fracturing a finger on his left hand, and is expect to miss 6-8 weeks according to ESPN.

Given that timetable, Love will look to return in early March. While he is sidelined, look for Jae Crowder, Jeff Green, and Channing Frye to all benefit in terms of playing time. Expect an update on Love's status once the team provides more information.