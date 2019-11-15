Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Full line in Thursday's loss
Love totaled 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 loss to the Heat.
Love swiped a season high steal total, this after combining for seven across his first 10 appearances. He has now logged a double-double in seven of 11 games to begin 2019-20, while the Cavaliers have been feistier and more competitive than expected. Love will look to provide another quality stat line during Sunday's matchup with the 76ers after posting 20 points and eight boards against Philadelphia on Tuesday.
