Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Game-time call Friday
Coach Larry Drew labeled Love as a game-time decision for Friday's game against the WIzards, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
After the Cavaliers listed Love as questionable on their initial injury report for Friday, the team didn't provide much clarity following morning shootarond with regards to which direction the big man's status is trending. Even if Love ends up getting the green light to play in advance of the 7 p.m. EST tipoff, he'll likely be in store for some sort of minutes restriction after having not played since Oct. 24.
