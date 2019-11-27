Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Game-time call Wednesday
Updating a previous report, Love (back) will have his availability for Wednesday's game versus the Magic determined after going through pregame warmups, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Love appeared clear to return Wednesday against Orlando, but coach John Beilen said, "We'll see how it goes in warmups." The 31-year-old has sat out the last two games due to a bruised lower back. Larry Nance seems likely to receive another start should Love be unable to suit up.
