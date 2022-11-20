The Cavaliers upgraded Love (thumb) from doubtful to questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Even though Love was diagnosed Saturday with a broken right thumb, the fracture apparently isn't significant enough for the Cavaliers to immediately rule him out for Sunday's contest. The Cavaliers may wait and see how the injury affects Love's shooting, passing and rebounding in pregame warmups before making a call on his status ahead of Sunday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Love ultimately sits out Sunday, Robin Lopez could enter the rotation as the Cavaliers' top big man off the bench.