Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes for 27 points on Saturday

Love posted 27 points (8-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 win over the Magic.

While Love was in jeopardy of missing Saturday's game, he ended up being absent from the injury report and played a full complement of minutes. Love's 12 attempts from long range was a season-high. His prolific three-point numbers are often overlooked, as he ranks 18th among all NBA players with 93 threes.