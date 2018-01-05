Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes through practice, expected to start Saturday

Love (ankle) went through practice Friday and is expected to start Saturday's game against the Magic, Cleveland.com reports.

Love had a rough night Wednesday in Boston, playing just 21 minutes and going 1-of-11 from the field before exiting with a right ankle injury. The All-Star did not return to the game, but the injury doesn't look to be anything serious, as evidenced by his participation in practice. We'll consider Love probable at this point, but all signs point to him starting at his usual spot Saturday night.