Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes through practice, expected to start Saturday
Love (ankle) went through practice Friday and is expected to start Saturday's game against the Magic, Cleveland.com reports.
Love had a rough night Wednesday in Boston, playing just 21 minutes and going 1-of-11 from the field before exiting with a right ankle injury. The All-Star did not return to the game, but the injury doesn't look to be anything serious, as evidenced by his participation in practice. We'll consider Love probable at this point, but all signs point to him starting at his usual spot Saturday night.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play vs. Blazers•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Portland•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Tuesday with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 23 points in 30 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...