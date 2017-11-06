Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes through practice Monday
Love (illness) went through practice with the Cavaliers on Monday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Love departed Sunday's loss to Atlanta due to illness and was briefly hospitalized, but it appears he's feeling significantly better less than 24 hours later. Barring some sort of setback, Love looks to be on track to play in Tuesday's home matchup with the Bucks.
