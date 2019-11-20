Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Good to go vs. Heat
Love (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
As expected, Love has been cleared to rejoin the starting five for Wednesday's matchup in Miami after missing Monday's game against the Knicks with a bruised back. Through eight games this month, Love is averaging 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.3 minutes.
