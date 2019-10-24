Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Grabs 18 boards in season opener

Love totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 loss to the Magic.

Love wasn't that aggressive offensively but turned in a highly impressive stat line nonetheless. After appearing in just 22 games in 2018-19, Love could be in line for a bounce back campaign if he can stay healthy this time around.