Love notched four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Monday's 113-103 win over the Pelicans.

Love snatched eight rebounds in the win but failed to contribute anywhere else. With the team now relatively healthy, Love has settled into a 15-18 minute role off the bench. While he can be streamed in for rebounding purposes, his lack of supporting stats puts a severe cap on his overall value.