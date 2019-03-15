Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hampered by foul trouble
Love scored 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and collected eight rebounds along with an assist and a block over 24 minutes Thursday against Orlando.
Love entered the first half with one personal foul, but he was whistled for four fouls before the third quarter came to an end. This didn't impact Cleveland's gameplan for Love all that much, as they've been closely monitoring his minutes since his return from injury. Despite this, he's averaging a solid 17.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across his previous five matchups.
