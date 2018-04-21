Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Has best game of series in Game 3 loss

Love tallied 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes during a 92-90 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

Love had his most effective game of the series in the loss as he shot the ball well after struggling across the first two games. On the down side, the six rebounds did mark a below-average effort and the four turnovers marked his highest total of the series so far. Love is hot from downtown to start the series, at 8-of-17 across the first three outings.