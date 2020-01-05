Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Has outburst at general manager

Following Saturday's morning shootaround, Love had a "emotional verbal outburst" directed at general manager Koby Altman, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Love screamed in front of teammates, coaches and members of the front office that there is "no feel here."

Love was fined $1,000 by the Cavaliers earlier in the year for an outburst on the bench during a Dec. 31 game against the Raptors, citing the selfishness of the first unit. According to Charania, Love and Altman have had disagreements in the past, including an incident where Altman threatened to fine Love, to which Love replied, "Go ahead. I have plenty of money." Sources have indicated Love prefers a trade from the rebuilding Cavaliers to a contender, but he has not gone as far as to publicly ask for a deal.