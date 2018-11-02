Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Has surgery, will update in six weeks
Love had surgery on his left toe Friday and his status will be updated in six weeks, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
In almost the worst case scenario for the Cavaliers, Love's toe surgery will leave him out at least six weeks with a good possibility of missing time beyond because Love will now undergo an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation. In what appeared to be just a minor foot injury has turned out to be a nightmare for both Love and the Cavaliers. The former UCLA star was averaging 19.0 points and 13.5 rebounds prior to his toe injury.
