Love said Monday that he has not discussed his role for this season with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

After noting that he and the Cavs never discussed a potential buyout, Love went on to note that he's yet to speak to Bickerstaff about his playing time going forward. Love remains the most accomplished player on the Cavs' roster by a good margin, but with the team looking toward the future, it's possible Bickerstaff could look to prioritize the likes of Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and rookie No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley. So long as he's on the roster, Love figures to hold down some sort of consistent role, but the situation may be dangerous for fantasy basketball purposes -- especially considering the injury risks Love presents on top of the uncertainty surrounding his role.