Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hauls down 17 boards in loss

Love finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 98-80 loss to the Pacers.

Love struggled to get anything going Sunday, scoring just nine points, all coming from beyond the three-point line. The Pacers were hot early and the Cavaliers were playing catchup the entire game. He will get a couple of night's rest before the second meeting and will likely be far better on that occasion.