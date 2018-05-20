Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hauls in 14 rebounds during Saturday's victory
Love finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 victory over the Celtics.
Love did not have his shot falling Saturday but still managed to rack up some nice stats in the blowout victory. He has been basically the only Cavaliers player besides LeBron James who has contributed in a positive manner during this series and he was able to relax in this one as the role players chipped in across the board. Game Four is on Monday in Cleveland and Love will need to continue his solid play if the Cavaliers are to level the series at 2-2.
