Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hauls in 20 rebounds Wednesday
Love finished with 17 points (-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 victory over the Bulls.
Love continues his strong start to the season, pulling down a season-best 20 boards to go with 17 points. Perhaps the biggest takeaway here is the fact he had a team-high six assists. The Cavaliers don't have a pass-first point guard and so the offense is going through Love. He is putting up top-40 numbers at the moment and if you are concerned about him getting injured, it could be a good time to try and sell high.
