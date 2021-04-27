Love scored 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes in Monday's loss to the Raptors.

Love saw a slight downturn in minutes on the second game of a back-to-back, but still managed to fill the box score. He didn't shoot well from the field, though was able to balance that with a perfect night from the charity stripe. Love had recently shown signs of breaking out of his season long shooting slump -- he shot 43.3 percent from the field across his last five games prior to Monday's effort -- yet has still converted only 39.9 percent of his field-goal attempts through 18 contests.