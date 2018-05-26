Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Heads to locker room Friday

Love headed to the locker room early in the first quarter of Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals after suffering an apparent head injury, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Love collided heads with the Celtics' Jayson Tatum while attempting to grab a rebound and immediately went down. He appeared woozy while exiting the court, so the Cavaliers will likely check for a potential concussion. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.