Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Heads to locker room Friday
Love headed to the locker room early in the first quarter of Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals after suffering an apparent head injury, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Love collided heads with the Celtics' Jayson Tatum while attempting to grab a rebound and immediately went down. He appeared woozy while exiting the court, so the Cavaliers will likely check for a potential concussion. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Early foul trouble thwarts strong performance•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hauls in 14 rebounds during Saturday's victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Game Two loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Team-high scoring total in Game 1 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Continues nice play in Game Four victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Game 3 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....