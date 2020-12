Love went to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the 76ers with an apparent injury, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Love was dealing with a calf injury heading into Sunday's contest, but he was able to start for the Cavaliers. However, he asked to be taken out of the game early in the second quarter and went to the locker room after talking with trainers. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to the matchup.