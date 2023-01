Love closed with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and six rebounds in 15 minutes during Thursday's 119-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Love came off the bench for a fifth consecutive game Thursday, and he was held scoreless for the third time this season. He's been held below 10 points in four of the last five matchups and has averaged 5.2 points and 6.6 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game over that stretch.