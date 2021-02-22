The Cavaliers held Love out of their most recent practice Saturday after he experienced soreness in his right calf following back-to-back workouts Wednesday and Thursday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was unwilling to term Love's absence from practice as a setback, as the big man was still able to complete an individual workout at the end of the session. The Cavaliers will wait and see how Love's calf responds to the individual workout before determining his next step. Love would still seem to have an outside chance to play at some point during the Cavaliers' three-game slate this week, though it's probably safe to rule him out for Tuesday's contest against the Hawks, the first game in a back-to-back set.