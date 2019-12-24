Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hot early in victory

Love ended with 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 121-118 victory over Atlanta.

Love started on fire before cooling off in Monday's victory. Since returning from injury, Love has been a top-80 player in nine-category leagues. His peripheral numbers are fine, although he has been turning the ball over on a regular basis. The trade rumors have settled and for now, Love appears as though he is going to remain in Cleveland. Until we hear anything, he should be locked into all fantasy leagues.