Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ice cold in Tuesday's loss

Love went for three points (1-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 21 minutes during a 108-94 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday.

Love was just plain off in his third preseason outing, as he made just one shot on 12 attempts. The team is taking it easy on him during the preseason, as he hasn't played more than 22 minutes so far in any game. Expect Love to be back to his normal self once the regular season begins.