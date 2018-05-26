Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Initially cleared of concussion

Love (head) has not been placed in the league's concussion protocol after a collision with Jayson Tatum in Friday's Game 6, Cleveland.com reports.

Love's symptoms didn't immediately require entry into the concussion protocol, but there remains a chance he's placed in it if his symptoms change overnight or into the day Saturday. He's expected to be evaluated again Saturday afternoon, at which point a clearer picture of his status of Game 7 will likely be revealed. If Love's unable to go, Jeff Green, J.R. Smith and Larry Nance Jr. could all be counted on for additional minutes.