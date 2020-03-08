Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leads Cavaliers to victory
Love totaled 27 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 victory over the Nuggets.
Love scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game, a span in which he has also connected on 17 triples. He has been putting up third-round value over the past two weeks, a welcome sight for those that took a risk on him during the draft period. There is a decent chance he misses Sunday's game based on what we have seen thus far. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers also have a back-to-back next week meaning he may only play two games during what will be the fantasy playoffs for a lot of people.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.