Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leads Cavaliers to victory

Love totaled 27 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 victory over the Nuggets.

Love scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game, a span in which he has also connected on 17 triples. He has been putting up third-round value over the past two weeks, a welcome sight for those that took a risk on him during the draft period. There is a decent chance he misses Sunday's game based on what we have seen thus far. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers also have a back-to-back next week meaning he may only play two games during what will be the fantasy playoffs for a lot of people.