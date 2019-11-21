Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leads Cavs in points, rebounds

Love (back) registered 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3PT, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-100 loss at Miami.

Love returned to the starting unit after a one-game absence and led the team in both points and rebounds. The veteran power forward has been Cleveland's best player by a wide margin this season, and he should remain as the team's go-to guy on offense ahead of Friday's road matchup at Dallas.