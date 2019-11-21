Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leads Cavs in points, rebounds
Love (back) registered 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3PT, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-100 loss at Miami.
Love returned to the starting unit after a one-game absence and led the team in both points and rebounds. The veteran power forward has been Cleveland's best player by a wide margin this season, and he should remain as the team's go-to guy on offense ahead of Friday's road matchup at Dallas.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.