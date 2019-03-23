Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leads charge in loss to Clippers

Love scored a team-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds and an assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Clippers.

It's just the second time in his last six games Love has dropped 20 or more points, and the Cavs continue to monitor his workload and give him frequent rest. The veteran forward is still capable of posting strong numbers on any given night, but with the team having two back-to-back sets on its remaining schedule, he's best deployed as a DFS option.