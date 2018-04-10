Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leads team in scoring with 28 points
Love produced 28 points (9-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 123-109 win over the Knicks.
Love converted six bombs from long range to go along with an assort of rebounds and steals and looks to be humming on all cylinders as the playoffs approach. Things looked pretty bleak for the Cavs when Love went down with injury, but his return has reignited the Cavs' potential to go all the way once again. While James won't pass up the opportunity to play an 82nd straight game, you will likely see Love's minutes capped in their final contest.
