Love (calf) isn't expected to return for the Cavaliers' final two games before the All-Star break next week, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The team previously expressed cautious optimism the 32-year-old would be back before the midseason hiatus, but it appears he'll enter the nine-day break, which begins Thursday, having not seen game action since Dec. 27 due to a right calf strain. Cleveland will begin the second half of the season March 12 at New Orleans, so Love will have a couple more weeks to rehabilitate before potentially missing additional time.