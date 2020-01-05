Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Likely sitting Sunday

Love is expected to rest for the second half of the back-to-back Sunday against the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Love had an eventful Saturday as he reportedly had an "emotional verbal outburst" directed at GM Koby Altman, and there are indications that the veteran would prefer to be traded elsewhere, though he hasn't said so publicly. The 31-year-old had modest output during the loss to the Thunder on Saturday, posting 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Alfonzo McKinnie is liable to see increased minutes Sunday, assuming Love is indeed held out.