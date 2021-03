Love registered four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 10 minutes during Friday's 116-82 loss to the Pelicans.

The 32-year-old made his return from a right calf strain Friday and played limited minutes. After a 33-game absence, Love shook off the rust and knocked down a deep three-pointer and collected one rebound. Once he gets his legs under him, expect Love to play heavy minutes for a Cavaliers team that's only three games back from a playoff spot.