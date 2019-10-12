Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Limited minutes in Friday's loss

Love had nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Love was kept to just 15 minutes Friday, likely as a result of the Cavaliers being extra careful with the oft-injured superstar. Love is coming off a disaster of a season but seems intent on turning things around. A trade does not seem likely at this stage and if Love can stay on the court, he could be one of the more under drafted players this season. Managers will find Love still available in the fourth and fifth rounds of many drafts, a spot where he could return up to 20 spots of value.