Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Limited production
Love had 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 loss against the Thunder.
Love extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven games, but there isn't much to highlight about his recent performances other than that decent run. During that seven-game stretch, the veteran power forward is averaging 9.1 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from deep. He will try to extend that scoring run Sunday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.