Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Limited production

Love had 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 loss against the Thunder.

Love extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven games, but there isn't much to highlight about his recent performances other than that decent run. During that seven-game stretch, the veteran power forward is averaging 9.1 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from deep. He will try to extend that scoring run Sunday against the Timberwolves.