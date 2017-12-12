Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Listed as questionable Tuesday
Love (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Hawks.
Love missed Saturday's game against the 76ers due to hip soreness, though it was reportedly just precautionary. That said, the injury is still seemingly giving him some discomfort, as he's being labeled as questionable for Tuesday's contest. More information on his status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day. If he's sidelined again, Channing Frye and Jeff Green would probably see increased run once more.
