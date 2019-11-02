Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Logs 22 points, 17 boards in loss
Love finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 102-95 loss to the Pacers.
Love amassed a season high scoring total, this after averaging only 9.8 field goal attempts through the first four contests of 2019-20. While Love did finish with more turnovers (six) than assists, it was a solid stat line for the 31-year-old power forward. Sunday's matchup versus a Mavericks team that's not particularly impressive defensively provides another good chance for Love to make a big impact in the box score.
