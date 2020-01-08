Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Matches season high in loss

Love finished with 30 points (12-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine boards, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes of a 115-113 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Love lead all scorers in the game, matching a season high in points as his team took a narrow loss. It was an efficient outing for the veteran big man, who continues to be an effective scorer and rebounder despite his team's struggles this season. He'll have rematch with the Pistons on Thursday.