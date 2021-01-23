The Cavaliers could be without Love until February while he recovers from a right calf strain, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After Love aggravated the calf injury Dec. 27, the Cavaliers initially projected the big man to miss at least three weeks. Though that timeline has now arrived, the Cavaliers have yet to provide any indication that Love's return to game action is imminent. Until a report surfaces indicating that Love has been cleared to resume practicing, fantasy managers can probably view the five-time All-Star as week-to-week rather than day-to-day. Larry Nance should continue to start at power forward in Love's absence, while the newly acquired Taurean Prince serves as Nance's top backup.