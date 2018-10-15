Cavaliers' Kevin Love: May face limitations in season opener
Coach Tyronn Lue said Love (foot) may not be able to play extended stretches during the Cavaliers' season opener Wednesday at Toronto, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "I think Kevin will be a little gassed because he's not in game shape right now," Lue said. "To play the same style we did, it will probably be in shorter spurts for Kevin."
Love's last preseason appearance came Oct. 2 before he was shut down with a sore foot, so the Cavaliers seem inclined to ease him back in during his return to the floor. While it's a reassuring sign that the 30-year-old at least appears on track to play in the season opener, he might not represent an appealing DFS option with his minutes likely to be restricted on some level. Those that drafted Love or purchased in him in an auction in a season-long league can probably feel comfortable keeping him active, however, as the Cavaliers open their campaign with a three-game slate this week.
