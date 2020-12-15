Love (Achilles) has a chance to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Knicks, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Love didn't play Monday against the Pacers due to a sore calf, but the injury looks to be quite minor as he has a chance to return for Wednesday's preseason action. When healthy, the 32-year-old power forward should be a focal point of the offense for the rebuilding Cavaliers this season.