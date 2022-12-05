Love finished Sunday's 92-81 loss to the Knicks with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and seven rebounds over 22 minutes.

Love did little over the first three quarters of the game, scoring only three points in 11 minutes of playing time. He came alive in the fourth and scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds but Cleveland was unable to mount a comeback in New York. The veteran has scored more than 10 points just twice in his last eight games and is averaging just 7.8 points while making 35.3 percent of his shot attempts in that span.