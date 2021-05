Love had 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in Wednesday's blowout loss to Portland.

The Cavs were able to keep the game semi-close through two quarters, but it quickly got out of hand in the third and the Cavs ultimately fell by a 36-point margin. Love chipped in a team-high 18 points, but it wasn't nearly enough on a night when Cleveland shot just 40.2 percent from the field as a team.