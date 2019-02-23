Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Minutes limit increased

Love will have his minutes restriction increased for Saturday's game against Memphis, and he's expected to play in the fourth quarter, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Love played 22 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 win over the Suns, posting 16 points, 11 rebounds and one assist. For Saturday's game, his minutes could trend towards the upper-20s.

More News
Our Latest Stories