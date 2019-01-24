Cavaliers' Kevin Love: No timetable for return

Love (toe) participated fully in Thursday's non-contact practice but remains without a timetable for a return, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Thursday's practice was entirely non-contact, so while it's a small step in Love's return, it's a good sign that he is progressing in the right direction. Love said a couple weeks ago that he was still "weeks away" from returning to game action, and it looks like it could still be several weeks before Love is back in the lineup. The expectation now should be that the veteran returns some time after the All-Star break.