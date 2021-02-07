Love (calf) completed another individual workout Saturday, but a source familiar with his situation said the big man is "highly unlikely" to be available at any point during the Cavaliers' five-game West Coast road trip that begins Monday in Phoenix, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sidelined since Dec. 27 due to a high-grade right calf strain, Love appears to be progressing well, but his return to the lineup doesn't appear imminent just yet. While he moved around well Saturday while taking jumpers and simulating post moves, Love still has yet to be cleared for full team sessions. The Cavaliers aren't likely to have many full practices on tap with five road games coming up during a seven-game stretch, so the team won't have a good chance to assess Love's condition until it returns to Cleveland on Feb. 16. Love's ongoing absence should allow Larry Nance, Taurean Prince and Cedi Osman to fill nearly all the minutes at power forward for at least the next five games.